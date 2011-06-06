Is this a comic about liberals ignoring problems or a comic that everything has to be one sided?
I have trouble 4-koma'ing this comic, it didn't seem like a masonry one originally.pic.twitter.com/XS4lP3gA4L
I love how the guy behind the wall literally came out to defend himself on twitter with a "fixed" comic.
Did political violence work in the 30's? No the Nazis won. Do antifa attack innocent ppl? Yes, so why are you okay with them doing it?
lol what are you talking about? Violence eventually DID win against Nazis. Are you actually serious right now?
Learn history, look at political violence in Germany &the rise of Hitler. Lots of groups were violent, the SA won. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_violence_in_Germany_(1918%E2%80%9333) …
Antifa are not equivalent to the allied forces, they are equivalent 2some of the groups in the 30's. Also they target innocent ppl.
Make sure he has some Amontillado in there
It would be, yes. I was just proud I got it :)
What if the Patriot Act isn't really about patriotism?
