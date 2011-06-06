They're breeding!pic.twitter.com/epPAOKd0IB
-
New conversation
-
-
I just realized that you created Jar Jar Binks
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
-
Perhaps the unwavering gaze of a genetically modified giraffe will save you.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
*jar-jar voice* da leaves are all… No, I can't do this. It's too messed up.
-
My brain needs a hot shower now.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
This is a cursed image
-
then I don't wanna be blessed
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Implementing this will be difficult. But worth it.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Counterpoint:pic.twitter.com/ZTlEyQEaVB
-
Because the world needs to burnmpic.twitter.com/0yswwSav4t
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
this is obviously just a mid-morph Andalitepic.twitter.com/sU6u9fypBf
-
i've never been more proud to call you a friend
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thank you for fixing giraffesThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.