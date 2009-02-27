2/leaves to
#SecDef to determine fate of transgender currently serving, to be determined based on lethality, cost, unit impact
2/leaves to
My heart is broken I'm disgusted, horrified, and so damn angry!! Why does this even matter?????!!!!!
People who are flat-footed can't get into the military... transgendered people should have never been allowed in
#thestupidity
The only stupidity here is coming from you. Being trans doesn't make someone unfit for military service.
Being trans is a mental disorder (gender dysphoria). You can't even get into the military if you're depressed. Sooooo.... yeah.
I guess all the psychologists that say it's a mental disorder are all wrong too. I forgot the left doesn't believe in science.
What part of "credible" are you having trouble with? The science says that it's not a mental disorder.
Should transgender service members be banned from the military?
The president says it’s to save money, but not everyone is buying itpic.twitter.com/EOeYnyAuaI
This former Navy SEAL says: "The military is not a social experiment"
#NoTransSoldierspic.twitter.com/xGGEbXeyli
This transgender officer talks about what it’s like for her to be able to serve openly
#NoTransBanpic.twitter.com/P8y6M2Lesg
FYI: Trump's vacations cost the government 7x more than transgender troops dopic.twitter.com/YEP6QYsOcC
#TrumpLies quite a lot, doesn't he?
What is WRONG with him? Why does he hate so many people?
It's all about erasing Obama. Obama gave them rights so naturally trump takes it away.
Important distinction, Obama didn't "give them" rights, he recognized the human rights that they already had but were being denied.
Trump has no right to take them away, because they have human rights and gender discrimination violates that.
Plus these folks are putting their lives on the line to defend our freedom. (Of course he's working to take that away too) He is despicable!
Trump is a draft dodger that's never had to work for anything. His sole goal now is erase anything obama.
It's true. I just feel he's got no heart, no soul. The darkest of evil creatures. Like his comment after the McCain crash. "That's too bad."
-
He praised Jeff lord, joe arpario and nazis during his Phoenix rally yet no mention of the sailors who died. That should tell u everything
