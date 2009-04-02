Have to admit, it has been a relief to not have to pretend my husband and I have plans on Saturday night.
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Go SHS TrojansThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
No baby boom for people who already have babies!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
I have seen that!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Absolutely agree- it's the human connection that will get us back. Also for me it's individuals' stories that have had the most impact on me through the pandemic.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
I'm now in a "sub-bubble" because 1 of my kids is going back to school once a week for all of June. Totally supportive despite being booted from the fam bubble (I'm high risk) Now I'm living in a trailer beside my house with nothing to do but finish writing a book.
#silverliningsThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.