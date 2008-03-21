You the man
@jbouie
-
-
You the manThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Can you remind folks in Waynesboro and Staunton to vote today?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks! Sorry to keep getting so political just curious who you think fits better to replace Mitch in the senate -
@Booker4KY or @MikeForKY thanks!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Will you please tweet out the book suggestions you gave re: reconstruction?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.