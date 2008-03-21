b-boy bouiebaisseVerified account

@jbouie

My name is Jamelle Bouie. columnist. Analyst. email: jamelle DOT bouie AT nytimes DOT com. I don’t live in New York.

Charlottesville, VA
nytimes.com/column/jamelle…
View broadcasts Watch LIVE
Joined March 2008
2,896 Photos and videos Photos and videos

Tweets

You blocked @jbouie

Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @jbouie

  1. Pinned Tweet
    27 Nov 2018

    68 replies 156 retweets 3,135 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  2. 11 minutes ago

    Talking about this latest column on FDR’s first inaugural but really talking about anything

    2 replies 1 retweet 22 likes
    Undo
  3. 23 minutes ago

    In about 10 minutes or so I’ll be doing a Twitter live chat. We can talk about my latest column, but this will be much more of an AMA, so you should ask me about anything, from movies and food to Animal Crossing or whatever else.

    10 replies 1 retweet 48 likes
    Undo
  4. 2 hours ago

    i’m no democratic party strategist but it doesn’t seem that difficult to build a general election case against a president whose incompetence, narcissism, and indifference to human life will probably kill a couple hundred thousand americans.

    90 replies 493 retweets 2,619 likes
    Undo
  5. Retweeted
    2 hours ago

    Scathing Swiftian takedown of the cynical totalitarianism at the heart of so-called principled conservatism, a real masterful parody of the pomposity and viciousness of right-wing legal culture

    8 replies 37 retweets 167 likes
    Undo
  6. Retweeted
    2 hours ago

    This is what happens when there are no consequences. Remember for when it applies to Coronavirus malefactors.

    Kind of blows my mind to see media outlets quoting John Yoo on constitutional law as though he's a trustworthy expert and not someone whose work on this topic was been so bad it became a major story of the 2000s for its incompetence and nearly got him disbarred
    Show this thread
    3 replies 138 retweets 423 likes
    Undo
  7. 2 hours ago

    i guess the “clash of ideas” means we have to hear from maniacs who crave the warm embrace of czar nicholas I

    13 replies 14 retweets 120 likes
    Undo
  8. 3 hours ago

    it’s the end of the month so here is your scheduled picture of the boy

    60 replies 13 retweets 2,553 likes
    Undo
  9. 5 hours ago

    It's written as if Trump may eventually act like a normal president, when everyone knows he isn't even capable of it. And it is strange to me that, even now, the conventions of straight news and analysis won't allow reporters to acknowledge something they can plainly see.

    22 replies 102 retweets 629 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  10. 5 hours ago

    This isn't a bad news analysis but it is still very weird to read reporters write around the fact that Trump is an adult toddler with no understanding of the world around him.

    15 replies 187 retweets 974 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  11. Retweeted
    13 hours ago

    Unemployment could top 32% as 47 million lose jobs, Fed says

    5 replies 103 retweets 98 likes
    Undo
  12. Retweeted
    22 hours ago

    we once did an ep on the so-called "placeless" American accent you hear on the news. We led w/ a young Black journo who had been told, repeatedly, that he didn't sound "TV" enough to do TV news. His name was Deion Broxton. Looks like he landed a gig AND went viral.

    0:18
    There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at today!
    Show this thread
    66 replies 986 retweets 8,298 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  13. 16 hours ago

    no. 12 for sure

    Always 33. Always. And forever.
    217 replies 14 retweets 664 likes
    Undo
  14. 16 hours ago

    a thing new and recent followers should know about me is my preferred comfort movies are all pure DadErtainment

    Replying to @jbouie
    It’s a DadErtainment Bonanza! No U-571?
    4 replies 1 retweet 67 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  15. 16 hours ago

    seriously might watch CRIMSON TIDE and HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER after this

    31 replies 1 retweet 135 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  16. 16 hours ago

    yep! and i have said this before but hollywood needs more submarine movies!

    Replying to @jbouie
    And Wrath of Khan is basically a World War II submarine movie--destroyer vs. U-boats.
    14 replies 10 retweets 135 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  17. 17 hours ago

    WRATH OF KHAN but MASTER AND COMMANDER is the best Star Trek movie since FIRST CONTACT.

    Replying to @jbouie
    Now, is WRATH OF KHAN a better Star Trek 2, or is MASTER AND COMMANDER a better Star Trek 2
    14 replies 15 retweets 280 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  18. Retweeted
    18 hours ago

    Please don’t do this. Tip delivery workers well always and especially right now.

    Because we normally only tip people we deal with directly and make eye contact with, we end up not tipping people doing no-contact deliveries.
    84 replies 1,128 retweets 2,951 likes
    Undo
  19. 17 hours ago

    watching WRATH OF KHAN because it has been a minute and I wanted to hear ricardo montalban scream “THIS IS CETI ALPHA V!!!!”

    98 replies 47 retweets 1,115 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  20. 18 hours ago

    me living vicariously through this game

    13 replies 16 retweets 664 likes
    Undo
  21. Retweeted
    19 hours ago

    This, sisters and brothers, is *social unionism.* Those of you who last thought warmly about unions and empowered workers when Polish Solidarity was a Cold War card can just say re this essential aspect of real democracy, “Thank you.”

    1 reply 45 retweets 145 likes
    Undo

@jbouie hasn't Tweeted yet.

Loading seems to be taking a while.

Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.

    You may also like

    ·