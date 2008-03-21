b-boy bouiebaisseVerified account
My name is Jamelle Bouie.
@nytopinion columnist. @CBSNews Analyst. email: jamelle DOT bouie AT nytimes DOT com. I don’t live in New York.
-
Talking about this latest column on FDR’s first inaugural but really talking about anything https://d.pr/a04WHm https://www.pscp.tv/w/cVIdqjE4NjkwODV8MU9kS3JxZ0JNcUF4WNR5nocI4qlAL00TyYhm8BkYrye3CdR2llCGM4UPL0LE …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
In about 10 minutes or so I’ll be doing a Twitter live chat. We can talk about my latest column, but this will be much more of an AMA, so you should ask me about anything, from movies and food to Animal Crossing or whatever else.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
i’m no democratic party strategist but it doesn’t seem that difficult to build a general election case against a president whose incompetence, narcissism, and indifference to human life will probably kill a couple hundred thousand americans.https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/31/democrats-coronavirus-trump-2020-154976 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Scathing Swiftian takedown of the cynical totalitarianism at the heart of so-called principled conservatism, a real masterful parody of the pomposity and viciousness of right-wing legal culturehttps://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/common-good-constitutionalism/609037/ …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This is what happens when there are no consequences. Remember for when it applies to Coronavirus malefactors.https://twitter.com/jakelaperruque/status/1245001821141250050 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
i guess the “clash of ideas” means we have to hear from maniacs who crave the warm embrace of czar nicholas Ihttps://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/common-good-constitutionalism/609037/ …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
it’s the end of the month so here is your scheduled picture of the boypic.twitter.com/vQNszxMwGZThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
It's written as if Trump may eventually act like a normal president, when everyone knows he isn't even capable of it. And it is strange to me that, even now, the conventions of straight news and analysis won't allow reporters to acknowledge something they can plainly see.pic.twitter.com/YpJBedvxvmShow this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This isn't a bad news analysis but it is still very weird to read reporters write around the fact that Trump is an adult toddler with no understanding of the world around him.http://www.cnn.com/2020/03/31/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-politics-2020-election/index.html …Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Unemployment could top 32% as 47 million lose jobs, Fed sayshttps://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/30/coronavirus-unemployment-could-top-32-47-million-lose-jobs-fed-says/5091156002/ …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
we once did an ep on the so-called "placeless" American accent you hear on the news. We led w/ a young Black journo who had been told, repeatedly, that he didn't sound "TV" enough to do TV news. His name was Deion Broxton. Looks like he landed a gig AND went viral.https://twitter.com/DeionNBCMT/status/1242910540105576450 …0:18Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
a thing new and recent followers should know about me is my preferred comfort movies are all pure DadErtainment https://twitter.com/jandrew_cochran/status/1244792166104399877?s=21 …https://twitter.com/jandrew_cochran/status/1244792166104399877 …Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
seriously might watch CRIMSON TIDE and HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER after thisShow this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
yep! and i have said this before but hollywood needs more submarine movies! https://twitter.com/dkxkee/status/1244786979503509661?s=21 …https://twitter.com/dkxkee/status/1244786979503509661 …Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
WRATH OF KHAN but MASTER AND COMMANDER is the best Star Trek movie since FIRST CONTACT.https://twitter.com/pandls_progress/status/1244785041839972359 …Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Please don’t do this. Tip delivery workers well always and especially right now.https://twitter.com/felixsalmon/status/1244758087992520711 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
watching WRATH OF KHAN because it has been a minute and I wanted to hear ricardo montalban scream “THIS IS CETI ALPHA V!!!!”Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
me living vicariously through this gamepic.twitter.com/4XuDgLOYwAThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This, sisters and brothers, is *social unionism.* Those of you who last thought warmly about unions and empowered workers when Polish Solidarity was a Cold War card can just say re this essential aspect of real democracy, “Thank you.” https://www.vice.com/amp/en_us/article/y3mjxg/general-electric-workers-walk-off-the-job-demand-to-make-ventilators …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
