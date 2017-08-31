GOOD NEWS: The business is over, but my friendship with Richard is foreverpic.twitter.com/r9qVoj9N1I
PHEW! well it's best not to do business with your BFF anyway
UPDATE: Richard has decided that he still wants to do the business with me. I made him answer the riddles from Batman Forever firstpic.twitter.com/Mkf5g98D4u
You can tell the font is slightly smaller and grey where he put the answers, so he copypasted them
-
I would have sent him this but not a bad choice on your side.pic.twitter.com/j4RNQTcEwG
you were quoted in an article by
@mashablehttp://mashable.com/2017/09/01/email-scammer-trolling-jason-bourne-passport/ …
I always send this to Nigerians that email me.pic.twitter.com/Vgr6o1mLKu
He's upset that it's expired. Please renew it and provide the new one
@jasonbourne
If it happens again then you can send mine, he will really shite himselfpic.twitter.com/Ms1BQSnNMp
-
@JSwiftTWS I think Hummel knows about Treadstone
Shame on you for not being trust in this business.
