I am confused by this. Who are the 12 Apple employees/contractors who were *arrested* for leaking to the media for leaking to the press? Where are their indictments, the indignant statements from their lawyers? They're being charged with federal crimes? https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-13/apple-warns-employees-to-stop-leaking-information-to-media …pic.twitter.com/zXpYAzMD1u
-
New conversation
-
@amir's explanation seems plausiblehttps://twitter.com/amir/status/984890263280672768 …
-
I suppose, but Gurman explicitly references Apple employees and federal (as in U.S.) crimes
-
Stealing data and hardware from an American company can be a federal crime, sure. But nobody is prosecuting anybody for telling a reporter some things about the iPhone. As a former DOJ reporter I can say that’s bogus.
-
That was my assumption as well — which is why I am confused by these arrests
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Could have been people outside the US, by the description. Perhaps in their factories? In which case, Beijing is going to be tough to FOIA.
-
If they're all in China, that's pretty noteworthy, no? "Apple sics Chinese authorities on poor iPhone-assembly-line employee"?
-
I mean, yeah.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.