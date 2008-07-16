You and
@iduncs need to battle it out because you two have the best versions of this that I've seen
-
New conversation
-
You and
-
I spent like 15 minutes making this so I could just feel anything other than the usual existential dread these days. That's normal, right?
-
Yes, that or constant fear that a nice, cold, nuclear death can rain down any minute. It's all acceptable
-
Or you just found a new deli but never noticed it during the first threes years of your five years of walking by it.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
i feel like this could be a fractalpic.twitter.com/pbGzlryRFD
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
And we're done here.
-
I really hope so!
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Is this the new HAIM albumThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
*new taylor swift single playing left of screen*
-
I haven't even heard it yet & I'm already making that face tbh
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says
-
YOU CROSSED THE STREAMS!
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Can't wait for the joke to be on us all as we learn this isn't a stock photo and everyone on twitter owes licensing fees to some genius.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
[me peeking into your world]pic.twitter.com/ei1cuIVLPjThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.