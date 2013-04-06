My religion believes the church serves the peoples not the people serve the church. I'm Catholic.
Kudos to the mosqus but I'm not a hypocrite because I meant what I said. You might not like it but oh well.
the churches who aren't preaching "property gospel" like Olsteen (wealth =gods favor) opened doors immediatelyhttps://www.google.com/amp/www.chron.com/neighborhood/memorial-news/amp/Houston-churches-opening-doors-as-shelters-12071880.php …
It's a house of God. WWJD...He finally opened it. But only after he got blistered online. A Wealthy Mega Church like that should have lead.
He Shouldn't Have Opened It. Now He Will Be Crucified By The Media And People Who Already Hate Christians.
I think when the full story comes out about the good Pastor Osteen did to help people you all are going to owe me a big apology.
I am sure he will do good man. I only question his decision not to open his doors immediately in the time of need without question.
Also. If my pastor did this. I would question him and the board personally. In hindsight they prob feel they should have now.
Stop with the "people who hate Christians" nonsense. That was created by Christians and for Christians. Also, there is no war on Christmas.
Sheltering those in desperate need is the very act of worshiping God.
I am sure he has other buildings he could shelter them in other than the church.
Are you talking about his personal mansion or the shelters that are already at max capacity? Or just talking out of your ass?
You don't have proof the shelters are at maximum capacity. Do your homework before jumping on my TL.http://azdailysun.com/news/national/the-latest-corpus-christi-airport-reopens/article_fb19cd4e-a436-5f30-9794-d0b0bb9d9450.html …
You're source is almost an hour old. I don't need an old source telling me what I know to be a fact. GRB is full and opened another shelter.
