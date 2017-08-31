Harry Potter and the Salvation of a Saint.
-
New conversation
-
-
Snape=
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Harry Potter and Salem Falls
-
No offence to either, but it will probably be a magically emotional roller coaster :P
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Harry Potter and Land of the Seven Rivers.
-
Ah, it makes for a kickass title...that's what counts. One of those cases where the title could lead to a story
-
Don't read my mind :P
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Harry Potter - A Suitable Boy
-
Hahahhahaha! This was the book right next to the one I picked. And I giggled then when I read it, and again now! Perfect!
-
Now, that's an apt title !
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.