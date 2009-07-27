And South China. We have a potential third typhoon in 2 weeks heading in this weekend as well.pic.twitter.com/COBolLD3fo
-
New conversation
-
-
-
The list, I suspect, is long. I've been in Hong Kong 6 years, and never seen a summer like this in terms of record hot days as well.
-
I travelled there for 25 years working for CX (retired 9 yrs ago) & only ever personally experienced 2 typhoons.
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Also within the past week: Macau. Hong Kong. Mainland China.pic.twitter.com/Oi8C5hz9dk
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
That is not a duck... it's a chicken.pic.twitter.com/NJljYbBWHE
-
@DrewLorenzo1 Are you making a reference to this?https://www.google.ca/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/news/weird/768800/David-Icke-queen-shape-shifting-lizard/amp …
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Two different stories, only one is true. Makes you think.
#Harvey #worldsupport #timetochangepic.twitter.com/3EAoeDN080
-
Einstein's theory on splitting atom only theory! Climate deniers can sit at ground zero for next A-bomb test:only a theory, might not work!?
-
Come on now. DT is someone who dont understand the science or politics in which he is incharge of. Misquoting him is a joke, and the point.
-
Oh yes i fully agree. Just thought the who actually did it deserved the credit (or not!). Especially as it was an interesting story
-
And Fermi more or less won a Nobel prize for proving that it was impossible. But anyway, beside the point, agreed.
-
"I didn´t know that it is impossible so I did it." -Oppenheimer- (not really)
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.