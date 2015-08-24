You have heard of Totoro and of Guillermo del Toro, I present to you Guillermo El Totoro. One day I will do a watercolor rendition of this.pic.twitter.com/Rb10DrC7Qo
-
New conversation
-
-
Thank you!
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
I'm in my twenties and I can't pronounce the man's name.
-
Ok no, "ller" is pronounced like the first half of "yeah" and then the r, so it would be Gee-yer-mow.
-
Tú cállate.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
The gif is too adorable to not be on this post.pic.twitter.com/3zxryzMu07
-
OMGOSH!!!!! There is too much adorableness about this picture!!
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
I can. ギーヤェーモ・デル ・トーロー (Gi-YEAH-mor Del Tall-Raw)
-
Awww, you're so special
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
English speaking people can't catch the force and rythm behind the meaning and real sound of 'Guillermo Del Toro'.
-
I love you english speakers, I am laughing at the translation xD no offense! Greetings from Mexico!
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
it really did happen. the people on Pacific Rim were a special bunch.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.