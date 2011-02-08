Being vegan, I'll say that most of what's in the pic requires cooking; people fleeing a city probably don't have easy access to frying pans.
Bio checks out.
Unless maybe, it’s possible—theoretically, omnivores were leaving them for vegans because vegans would be hard pressed for options?
We'll eat each other before it comes to that.
that Mild Red Tofu
Probably had several packages of baby carrots on the shelf out of the frame.
As with baby corn (real corn not carried to term), access to baby carrots is severely restricted in Texas
