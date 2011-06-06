Time to vote them out in 2018
-
New conversation
-
-
Good luck
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
That's because
@GregAbbott_TX is a sorry excuse for a man let alone public servant. His priorities aren't anywhere near straight.
-
Our governor is the same. Almost had to punch myself when I saw this. I cannot agree with Rick Scott on anything.https://twitter.com/thehill/status/903753097419399168 …
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Wow...why?
-
the lieutenant governor is a jerk, basically
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Also rape insurance. That needed a special session too.
-
I know. I will never understand how so many reasonable Texans vote for politicians who are so incredibly unreasonable.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Can someone tell him that Harvey is transgender?
-
Last year, Harvey was Hermine.
End of conversation
-
-
It's almost like bathroom bills weren't/aren't about protecting people at all...Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
@amanbatheja One reason why it's critical that Democrats aim to take back seats in state governments in 2018.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
can you impeach a governor? I can't advocate a lynch mob as i'm in the UK (no free speech here) but he's gotta go surely!
-
You can, usually, but it's a complicated process. California recalled a governor back in 2003.
End of conversation
-
-
it'll take a while to make sure all the *right* people are ready to contract for relief $$$Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
What is a rainy day in Texas that does warrant tapping the fund, if it wasn't Harvey?
- 1 more reply
-
-
the level of hatred and hypocrisy being shown here is unreal. Remember this come 2018.
#VoteThemOutThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.