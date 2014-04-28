Also... *Helium*, of all gases, makes us smarter? ...I...I wasn't expecting *that*.
it's not that it makes it smarter, it's that it does nothing at all, while nitrogen is detrimental. it's an intert filler.
The gas that, with its ability to heighten our vocal pitches, does nothing *negatively* our intelligence?
Tbf, that has nothing to do with its chemical properties, just its physical ones (density)
eh, i'd consider lipid solubility to be somewhat of a chemical property, to an extent
this is from 1975 ?
presumably they tested in a controlled environment given they had to control precise gas mixtures
In Michael Crichton's Sphere, the submariners breathed a helium-oxygen mix.
that's pretty standard IRL, as well https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heliox
*in hilarious squeaky voice* i swear i didn't helium dope to win the gaming tournament
*in hilarious squeaky voice* i swear i didn't helium dope to win the IIDX tournament
Scuba divers know about nitrogen narcosis at depth, yet I never wondered if nitrogen had an effect at 1atm. Fish do not know they are wet.
This is what peak performance looks like
I'm going to start buying helium oxygen for tournaments I guess I am stunned I've never heard of this
