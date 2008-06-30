Thank you random Seattle man....My daughter and I are on it.
Haha! Glad to help!
-
thanks for rt ing this - fascinating
You’re welcome. Was glad someone else shared it so thought I’d do the same FYI
@astVintageSpace does it for space missions
cheers Scott
-
Intriguing but don't think I should follow: might get confusing in current environment.
Fair. Very fair. When tweets are about people being scapegoated,asked for papers and refugees being denied entrance to US. "Is this today?"
Same here. Loved reading this account. Starting over again now.
@Adam_Stirling @RealTimeWWII I plan to follow but do not tell me who wins at the end!
one of my favorite twitter accounts. by far. Such a cool way to learn/refresh the memory of the events.
Recommend also reading The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, by William L. Shirer to accompany this.
-
Ooh, I must look for a WWI account. Battle of the Somme, man.
-
-
Thanks for the heads up. Should be invading Poland soon.
I would like to second that "thanks!"
Huh. I've never heard of this account before. Sounds fascinating. *Follows*
