These were their recommendations.pic.twitter.com/8i2qidpbrD
In the age of Uber and VC sexual harassment and the Google memo... How much has changed? How many do we still need to start following?pic.twitter.com/SrID0lKM2d
-
Thanks! Don't remember seeing this before, though I've always been curious how exactly men attacked computing & pushed out the women.
I looked it up already, but thanks for the offer! https://homes.cs.washington.edu/~lazowska/mit/
-
@igallupd that was the year I not being encouraged by my college computer faculty, and also fighting for campus childcare
I went on to be a very good technical documentation indexer in the documentation ghetto with the other women.
my male classmates went on to become Microsoft millionaires
*vigorously shakes fist at Microsoft*
-
Do you have a link to the actual paper?
-
CS was never a majority-female field. This is blatant historical revisionism.pic.twitter.com/GgN8Ol3egC
-
it’s honestly creepy to watch this process. In years before, it was lip service to feminism. After Damore it’s dogma
-
Historically female... Are we drawing the line from Lady Ada Lovelace?
Something I wrote on the topic.http://volumeintegration.com/blog/i-code-like-a-girl …
