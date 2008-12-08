It's not the melting pot I grew up in, see everyday, and experience in NYC. It's not me eating taking Krav Maga or helping my friend (2/?)
get her henna for her wedding. It's not saying 안녕하세요 to my neighbor. NONE OF THOSE THINGS ARE BAD. Let me tell you what appropriation is
It's when I was mocked for my story on communist china but my white peer was applauded. It when i saw my AA friends be judged for their
ghettoness but see others adopt hiphop to be cool. It's when my Muslim friends are sneered at IN A PAKISTANI restaurant owned by yt ppl
It's when ppl wear kimonos for the cherry blossom festival & make fun of Japanese ppl for their accents. It's when the culture is taken
without context for "aesthetics" while demeaning the PEOPLE from those cultures. Do you understand? NO ONE IS GOING TO STOP YOU EATING W/E
You live in NYC? Eat and watch and be friends with whoever the fuck you want. But do NOT presume to tell POC that their culture > them
That while your fucking wedding is "cinco de mayo" themed you have no Mexican guests & only Hispanics are servers. Get The Fuck Out.
Misguided ppl like the author of that hilariously asinine OP are conflating cultural exchange with appropriation. It's intellectually lazy
No one would mock celebs for making homage to another culture except it's all contrived, inaccurate, and problematic bc AESTHETICS
Finis. This sari-wearing, ramen eating, Spanish speaking, iftar taking, church going, spaghetti cooking NYer has work. Don't be a schmuck!
I'm not sure how anyone could get past "abolition and sufferage were cultural appropriation" and still think this article has value
I almost did a spit take when I first read that. Her lack of logic hurts my brain.
It felt to me like she wanted to carve out specifically stuff she liked to wall it off from an appropriation critique. It felt defensive.
All good,but about every person accused of cultural appropriation would claim that THEY never mocked POCs whose cultural aesthetics they use
As a kid in Queens... we were eating dinner in Flushing. A group of kids walked past, called me 'ching chong' & ordered chinese food. LOL
Ppl tend to exhibit intense cognitive dissonance hahaha I think people's knee-jerk defensiveness can be a sign that they subconsciously know
Yea, I think a white dude telling everyone that he alone has mastered the art of eating pho is a good example.http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/why-the-outrage-over-bon-app%C3%A9tits-pho-article-is-completely-justified_us_57d84562e4b0aa4b722ce47d …
Thanks for this! I didn't know about it but remain unsurprised that it exists. Reminds me of someone I used to know... ahem
ICYMI peep my video response to
#HowToEatPho aka my #HowToEatPBJ video. Also thanks for the dope thread.https://youtu.be/ktVsO_b03dc
