It says opinion in the title. Everyone can have an opinion, no?
yes and my opinion is that these morons should be driven from journalism and society in general
The piece itself is a bizarre mishmash that conflates anarchists with communists, and ascribes all antifa as having the same beliefs.
It's almost as if people who are paid to have terrible opinions are incapable of understanding a diverse decentralized group.
Pretty sure they all dress the same in their black masks and usually have communist flags as they assault people and cause property damage
You're thinking of a very narrow group of people, the Black Bloc, not antifa in general.
huh I agree with the Washington post for once.
sorry I do, antifa is a violent hate group that is no better than neo Nazis/Confederates, fuck'em both
Who have they killed? How are they even a group? It's literally just "against Nazis." If you see nazis, fuck 'em up. Only rules.
because if you disagree with anybody on the left then you're labeled a nazi, the term has lost meaning and I don't like fucking violence
It's to prevent violence against the powerless from people with swastikas on out in broad daylight. They're not gonna come after you dude.
That's not how antifa (yes it's a group) has worked. idk re: it crossing equivalent-with-neo-nazis threshold, but >>https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/534192/ …
Let's check that writer's archive.... oh.pic.twitter.com/mypzzxozwF
- Hello? Yes, I'm inquiring about the job listing for "Being Spectacularly Wrong About Everything".pic.twitter.com/5Wb4MHUB2S
