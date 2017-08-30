Grandfather it while your at it. Demand refunds or garnish Trump's pay for money spent so far.
Trump doesn't make much money as president. His 1st winter WH trip cost more than his salary would ever cover even if he lasted 4 years
It's not that much when his trips are costing about 3 million each time he goes to Florida
Wait. Are we supposed to feel this is OK because he's not paid enough. If so, are you as crazy as you sound. If not, sorry I misunderstood.
He is literally getting paid a large sum of that 3 mil everytime he goes " on vacation". Wich is every weekend since january
All he ever sd was he wouldn't have time for golf+vacations like Obama "always did", he'd be working at the WH all the time, BS, all lies!
How many things no one had thought about before the Trump era ...
Exactly! Laws should have been in affect to prevent any of this disaster ofTrump from happening in the first place!
Law makers should all be busy making laws to prevent incompetence in candidates for government positions!
Thing is, these things are in place. But most of the people who could stop him would go down with him
No, not just anyone should be able to run for office! They need to be qualified! Like any top level job!
There is no reason that Trump should profit off of his presidency in any way other than his salary.
and frAnkly thats enuff,as http://much.money.as .he claims to have,why take a pymt?
He's broke. He's in debt to Chinese and Russian banks. There's a reason he doesn't want us to see his tax returns.
well thats wat i figured,hes is worth milions on paper,but not in flesh.
You all realize that he doesn't take any salary as
#POTUS right? But that doesn't matter... right?
Smokescreen. He's making a show while taking major deduction. He's an experienced money launderer.
Is he now??? WOW! You better turn him in ASAP... I mean shit... this is like a HUGE deal, just like Russia was.... GTFOH w/ your NONSENSE
