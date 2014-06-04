You know this guy? General Francisco Franco? Led a military coup in 1936. Allied with Hitler, took Nazi support.pic.twitter.com/nJ7dpNM4xE
-
New conversation
-
-
So you had these guys,
@PrisonPlanet, the Nationalists, straight up fascists fighting...pic.twitter.com/HdE8O3YgkP
-
...these guys, the Republicans, outgunned and outmanned.pic.twitter.com/ycUA77GCjX
-
Between 1936 & 1939, the nationalists rolled across Spain besieging Republican strongholds such as Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/GSwyX4URHX
-
Pretty damn important to Nationalist success was Nazi support, particularly from bombers in the Condor Legion.pic.twitter.com/9A5IcJ3xH9
-
Maybe you know this picture,
@PrisonPlanet. It shows the aftermath of a bombing raid on the town of Guernica on the 26th of April, 1937.pic.twitter.com/v7ROEYXEUB
-
It's a painting by Pablo Picasso, obviously, and it is one of the most powerful anti-war statements ever made.
-
In an attempt to support the Republicans, communist organizations from all over the world formed 'international brigades' to fight.pic.twitter.com/h2shvGFwww
-
There was a British Battalion in the Spanish Civil War comprising volunteers who wanted to support the fight against fascism.pic.twitter.com/9nKB9aadam
-
One of those volunteers was Eric Arthur Blair, aka George Orwell.pic.twitter.com/66Fdh5uYhX
-
Orwell fought fascists on the frontline until he was shot through the throat. He then returned to England.pic.twitter.com/yvP4FVkm78
-
Orwell's time fighting fascists in Spain had such an impact on him, he wrote one of the defining books on it.pic.twitter.com/3F07j0olVe
-
So, if Orwell was here,
@Prisonplanet, he'd be looking at these Nazi fuckers on parade and reaching for his rifle.
-
Stalinism terrified Orwell, this is true, but what enraged him was fascism,
@PrisonPlanet. He was ready to die to oppose it.
-
So, you can take you bullshit Antifa ravings and shove them. You have no knowledge, no credibility, selling hate to the pig-ignorant.
-
Well guess what, you hateful turd...pic.twitter.com/zTgqWc06aX
- 5 more replies
-
New conversation
-
So you actually believe antifa are anti-fascist?
-
it's kind of in the name, right? Ant-smokers don't smoke. Anti-drinkers don't drink. Anti-Fa don't fascism.
-
Yes it is. don't confuse militant action with Fascism. Antifa stopped Mosley and they didn't do it with cups of tea https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Cable_Street …
-
1/ Mel, allow me to explain over a few tweets so I can explain the inherrent problem of labelling Antifa "Fascist". You are anti-violence.
-
2/ Good. I am anti violence, as you say, it is a blunt instrument in enforcing a political point of view. We have been seeing a lot of it.
-
3/ I don't know if you have protested much? i have, and ANY protest will always attract thugs looking for an excuse to brawl. Idiots.
- 42 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.