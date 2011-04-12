Creating images like these has taught me plenty of lessons on perspective, both as a photographer and a human being. Sobering.pic.twitter.com/iWjuwnXcyd
Hey look what I found on my phone...pic.twitter.com/VHQGB3rFvJ
This is a location in Fallout 4
This whole thing is incredible.
thanks, man! was an avid reader of yours at SLAM
Incredibly well done and haunting! (I grew up just below Catskills, kid in early '60s.) Impressed w/many retweets by my DC politics follows.
awesome! I actually went to one of the only remaining in operation - Cove Haven Resort in the Poconos - and sat in a champagne glass hottub!
Story reminded me of this one below about a diner I went to every Fri. night as kid after watching h.s. basketball.http://www.messynessychic.com/2017/04/27/if-only-the-decaying-walls-of-the-iconic-red-apple-rest-stop-could-talk/ …
This really is incredible. And I know it wasn't easy to do, either. I've always wanted this kind of time travel lens in real life.
Love this! Speaking of history in real life, here's what I've been working on the past year! https://savingplaces.org/stories/your-citys-ghost-signs-have-stories-to-tell#.WamMcEFlCEd …
I grew up in NE PA and worked summers @ Penn Hills and what I am pretty sure is that anonymous resort you've documented. Those were the days
I actually went and looked @ Penn Hills on GMaps. Wow. Remember some high times working there as a HS kid. NY pizzas, 6pks and 20s for tips
This is amazing. Can't imagine how much time and painstaking effort went into this.
This is depressingly amazing. The Grossinger's is most shocking. As a child of Kutcher's, I get it. Thanks for this!
This was the best thing I read all week!!! Thank you!!!
These are incredible.
these are amazing! the bowling alley one especially. Actually overcome with melancholy watching it.
it's like watching a vibrant coral reef get bleached.
