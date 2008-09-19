According to FB it's not a threat if you say you *hope* someone is raped & murdered, since you aren't threatening to do it yourself. Got it.
Not to mention I had to send a follow-up to FB detailing who this person was, when they sent this, a description of what happened.
FWIW in their response FB did outline their community standards.pic.twitter.com/tNnUp1sF7n
Ignoring the sexual violence section, how is this not bullying and harassment?
Here is the website for
@facebook's Community Standards for anyone interested: https://www.facebook.com/communitystandards …
I just spoke with
@campbell_brown, who leads Facebook's news partnerships team. She apologized for the way FB handled my report.
She argued FB is working on improving safety for journalists. (More on that here: https://media.fb.com/2017/06/23/introducing-facebook-safety-for-journalists-resources/ …)
FB removed the message from my inbox. (Just says "Facebook User" now.)pic.twitter.com/05zJxcXZOv
They're looking into the user who sent it to see if he's sent other threatening messages.
She said when FB viewed my report I was listed as a "public figure" not a journalist.
I asked what would have happened if I *was* a pub figure (like a celebrity) and didn't get much of an answer.
She said I was listed that way as a result of "human error." But...
...when you make a "journalist" FB fan page it's listed under "artist, band or public figure."
I appreciate the apology and the work FB is doing to make this better for journalist but I also made it clear this is a much bigger issue.
I told Campbell to look at the mentions on my first tweet about this, the stories people have of reported threats that went no where.
I hope Facebook will continue to refine their community standards so that no one has to deal with threatening messages ever.
Hi Paige. We're working on a *relevant* project
@ProPublica: https://www.propublica.org/article/have-you-experienced-hate-speech-on-facebook-we-want-to-hear-from-you … cc @JuliaAngwin
-
