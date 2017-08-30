There are v. strong arguments for POTUS not visiting flood zone y'day. Security, logistics + draining resources from recovery effort.
He was in Corpus Cristi where the storm made landfall. Places that were devastated by wind and storm surge. Obama would be golfing
A. No, he was not in Corpus Christi, he was 3.5 hours north in Austin B. Storm made landfall in Rockport, not Corpus Christi
Storm didn't make landfall in Corpus,and hardly touched Annaville. I've spent every day I've been back helping clear brush.Annaville is fine
There were some fences, trees and signs damaged. That’s about it.
Next time you see him, be sure to show him some pictures of the areas actually hit hard
Obama was not president during Katrina but he still visited thenhttps://twitter.com/pittgriffin/status/902740392143085568 …
I read he told staffers he didn't want to get wet and ordered them to keep him dry. He's gotta keep that white rag on his head looking good.
Totally believe photo op plain and simple. Her in white sneakers him in golf attire and suede shoes..come on and the $40 hats he sells
I guess hats go well with all of the dreams
@POTUS has been selling to American people.
Hasn't sold me wouldn't have voted for him which ever party he was, haven't liked him since early 80s
I'm with you, but there is approximately 30% of the country who would swear Trump is the best thing since sliced bread.
-
Well, I think you might be fired!
For reporting what I saw? That's literally my job.
