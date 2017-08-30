-
I was stuck in New Orleans after Katrina and live in Texas I assure you it's much different. Different administrations making a difference
I can't believe this is real. I thought the memes making fun of ppl who blame Obama for Katrina were a joke. People really blame him! Wow.
Obama is to blame for not being President sooner! Couldn't agree more with that sentiment.pic.twitter.com/TEAQW1cTJT
Guys hey I get the political humor but I'm using Twitter to DM and watch for more people needing help. Can you take me off this thread.
I was wondering if volunteering to help people navigate their FEMA paperwork is a thing. Gov paperwork = tedious frustration.
Yes!! They will need to itemize all that is ruined. Lots of details. Time consuming.
It's very hard to concentrate when you're whole life has fallen apart. Many people will need help with paperwork.
of course. Someone said there are folks helping with paperwork at the shelters
My parents lost a lot (almost all their furniture) but aren't in a shelter. There isn't anyone to help them.
FEMA is now officially paying for hotel/motel rooms for flood victims, displaced families.Please call & register: 1-800-621-3362
and this will get very little publicity but if it was a protest, there would news cameras every where.
#prioritiesppl
The media has been covering the outpouring of support and volunteers. 24/7 news coverage here is created by ppl who are very
#HoustonProud.
I trust the word of the volunteers themselves via the social websites than I do from the accounts of mass media or political advocacies.
