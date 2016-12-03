So the question is: what was Trump doing during Katrina?
-
New conversation
-
-
You don't need to imagine it: Gollum's actor did a reading of some of Trump's tweets. You can google it for laughs
- 5 more replies
-
New conversation
-
And unsurprisingly he was holding babies too! OMG I miss him
-
Genuine smile. The only time I've seen 45 actually smile was when giving Russians intel
- 4 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
I'm not disagreeing with you. But Astrodome is (was?) in Houston. Superdome is in New Orleans.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.