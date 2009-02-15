It's a really effective tactic, and the beauty is that anyone can do this
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
Love the thought, but how does this do anything but create a slight delay?
-
It gives folks time to keep organizing and raises the profile of the case.
-
Fair enough and I suppose it empowers those on the fence to act.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
This is an incredible story. Is there any other verification of this?
-
Don't know, but the Independent is a pretty well-regarded paper.
-
Yup- and hosted by
@RefugeesAtHome- and host confirmed it
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
So now they've just put him on a different flight, with no information to activists or passengers. Hardly a happy ending or a life saved.
-
As far as I can tell he's still in Britain four days later, with supporters working to keep him there. Do you have evidence to the contrary?
-
Sorry, no. I heard it on the radio, but I don't remember who was speaking. Glad to hear it was premature.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Spent the day prepping a country report for an asylum case. Worthwhile, but very draining; this helped revive my spirits
-
Thank you for your work
End of conversation
-
-
Make no mistake, as in Houston - we must step forward to save each other.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
We all have a choice to act honorably. Each one makes a difference as it shows so clearly here.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Wow. There is a bit of humanity left.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
This has happened before, think there is group in Bristol who booked plane tix on same flight's as deportee then refused to sit down :)Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
This is the best news I've heard today.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.