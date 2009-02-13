Journalist Dorothy Thompson was bodily removed by the nazis for "laughing" during their speech. Her husband wrote It Can't Happen Here.
Note in the article above that it was the nazis who objected to her presence, the police who removed her.
Of the 50,000 anti-nazi protestors there were 13 arrests, 4 police injured, 3 protestors injured and one nazi with "scratches" to forehead.
Anti-fascists and anti-nazis are not "as bad" as fascists and nazis. The media never learns. But history remembers.
Well, this tweet blew up a little bit, huh?
They have. There's a shared blacklist called block with me or something
I am just now learning about this, and it sounds like a pretty good idea. I'll have to check it out.
Family friend - a German immigrant - spent 6 days in Chicago jail for crashing the stage at a Nazi rally. He felt it his duty to speak up!
Sadly he & his wife have both passed, but I will always remember his courage & conviction
Well good people go good places, so I'm told. <3
In the 1930s U.K. Some papers were behind the nazis, especially
#thedailymailpic.twitter.com/JfUnMlz1oD
-
So what you're saying is that the Daily Mail was exactly the same back then as it is now.
"Luckily it would never happen nowada—
Yep. Famous last words. Quick! Let's find a scapegoat, preferably unpopular minority & blame them instead of those actually responsible.
