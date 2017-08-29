This is great. Oddly, Mad did the exact same joke in 2014. At least the new illustration is much more Rockwellian.pic.twitter.com/RhCnGZFjGx
Interesting.
Yeah it is exactly like that, except, you know, police had military gear until 2 years ago. But it is far left Mad Magazine.
A humor mag that's been around for decades is suddenly "far left." I guess since the Right has gone insane, everything is far to their left.
Not Mad's fault if one side is giving them much more source material these days.
Rockwell would approve but he would have painted it stronger. Here's one of his late works, Murder in Mississippi.pic.twitter.com/opNAd2uSSc
And here's 'The problems we all live with.' Federal marshals protecting girl who integrated a school.pic.twitter.com/VWXHBEhTIr
Those democrats really fought against integration.. now they fight against school vouchers that would give poor a choice of schools
Yes. The problem is the democrats. Even though they haven't had control of the house or senate for years.
Yes that works both ways pic.twitter.com/QqI1CRUmto
The policeman used in the Rockwell drawing was Officer Opie, from Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant." (In case no one has pointed that out)
This was not Obanhein but Massachusetts state trooper Richard Clemens depicted in "The Runaway" (1958, Rockwell) -Wiki
Thank you for pointing out an interesting fact, which led me to read many articles on the topic. I love learning new things!
It's so well done, especially the alarmed expression of the counter man, I couldn't help laughing.The reality, though, is no laughing matter
I think it reflects concern, more than causes laughter. The local officials must be shown how they look. Problem, when intimidation is goal.
