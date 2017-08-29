The Remington Steele strategy?
LOL. I loved that show when I was a kid, and totally forgot that "fake founder" was the premise!
Next, we'll discover that Mark Zuckerberg is three little kids in an oversized T-shirt or something
.I have long used a male alias as my
#developer profile on #stackexchange/ #drupal. what a different response after I switched gender online
you'd think. Evidently not on
#stackexchange. #Developers #gendergap #womenwhocode #womenintech #womenengineers #womenfounders #startups
-
I make solo music under a neutral project name. It's been better received than anything under my actual name.
I used that trick in the ER. Have a male nurse call pharmacy for meds. Meds sent within minutes. If I called myself, it would be 4-6 hours.
OMG, that's disturbing! Gender of person calling should have no bearing on delivery of meds for patient in need.
I know, but it's absolutely and routinely true.
My mom is trying to start a business and she rarely gets responses from inquiries related to it unless she has my brother or dad make them
I'm sorry! That sucks. We should be beyond this.
Half-seriously wondering if a bar association for our field might help enforce a base level of professional conduct.https://twitter.com/jo_liss/status/902668870078668800 …
Unionization in IT would figuratively and literally revolutionize both the industry and our economy.
If you're interested, I'd love to chat some time!
