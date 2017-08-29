Your cooperation will be STRICTLY enforced. Thank you and
#StaySafeHoustonhttps://www.propublica.org/nola/story/nopd-order-to-shoot-looters-hurricane-katrina/ …
Your cooperation will be STRICTLY enforced. Thank you and
So if some one came in your home and took your things you'd be cool with that?
If my house was flooded and they took my food when I was gone, why the fuck would I care? Lol that's an idiotic question
They can take whatever the fuck they want. If someone doesn't nab it it'll probably get ruined, also I don't want people to starve, so.
The bigger point being that the role of the police in the US - since their inception - has been protection of private property, not justice.
That being private, not personal. Those cops were covering retail chains and superstores, not your cousin's house.
Oh. It's "capitalism" huh?
Yeah. All the waterlogged, bacteria-ridden electronics best buy would have sold. EXTREMELY good point, idiot
My question to you is: why do you care so much? Its extremely weird to defend a company's right to ruined merchandise when the initial point
was people needing to take food. Perhaps you don't care about people afflicted by the worst natural disaster in like a decade facing hunger?
And you're not just defending the food & water. You're openly defending theft. You'll find "trespass," "conversion," & "burglary" on the Bar
and in the priority list of reportable events it's take rotting food (1), body found floating (2).
Hahahaha right?!
Ok then explain the big screen tvs
Not sure how a company sells waterlogged shoes or TVs, so I dont care. Regardless, these examples in no way refute the point I made.
You must be pretty fucking dumb to think "stealing non-necessities is bad. Therefore, starving people shouldnt take food" is a good argument
Pointing to theft of necessity doesn't negate theft of tvs. Regardless, both are theft.
