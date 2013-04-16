Thank you so much for a much needed belly laugh! Fun and corny good medicine.
Your doe has antlers. But I guess in today's world if he feels like a doe then who am I to argue with you.
Uh not a doe, got horns....
she tried to thumb a ride, but couldn’t…. so she decided to hoof it
Hm. Interesting! How did the deer get on the bridge? Where did she come from? How did you get her off the bridge? Seems like a notable story
Looks close to Yerba Buena Island and there are deer that live close by. Plenty of trees.
I mean, I like good jokes. But a perfectly placed deer in mid-bridge, well, I hope that's not fake or anything. This is an official account.
You really think they wrangled a wild animal, drove it over to the bridge, told it to stay still and went for a photo op? Really??!
Oh yeah! Totally! When not protecting us I bet they spend hours photoshopping deer on bridges! Good call! Look what was under the bridge!:pic.twitter.com/wKa6iJiw3j
