This is why it frustrates me every time someone asks the question "but doesn't the data show that there is no pay gap?" or asks for evidence
The evidence is right out there but majority groups ignore it because they don't like the results it shows, so instead they cherrypick.
That Damore memo was such a turd sundae. (and a few people have done great responses to the gish gallop. But they shouldn't have had to.)
One of his "sources" was an actual anonymous blog/website. Any scholar calling it good is unquestionably biased beyond belief.
He's also plagiarized at least three authors since he started this, and I've barely been paying attention to his dreadful rhetoric.
Sadly the nature of the gish gallop meant that some idiots were able to say "okay maybe he made some mistakes, but he has a point..."
because they clung to the idea that unless you rebutted every single part, that the rest of it could still stand.
I wrote a meticulous response and someone who said his paper was good pointed out grammatical error I made, and said nothing else.
I have had to work twice as hard, twice as long, know twice as much to make half as much as a man. Things havent changed in 40 years
Obviously, you don't agree. You cannot deny my own experience and the road I had to travel. You may not like facts, but facts they are.
I don't whine, I change things. I started one of the first hotlines in america for victims of sexual harassment. I helped to changed laws.
Obvioiusly you are incapable of having meaningful dialogue with someone who has experiences different than yours. I never whine, I get even.
I generally make a habit of not engaging trolls, personally :) block and move on is often much easier.
All of the kickass women scientists that I know are dealing w/ this and WoC deal w/ it 2-10x more.https://twitter.com/lizthegrey/status/902211633442848769 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
I know it's popular to find simplistic reasons for the gender gap, but I don't think this is all. Not enough women study science in west.
Crap like this is why tho, you have to be extremely committed to go into a course knowing you'll have to work 3x as hard to be seen as equal
The bias doesn't just start when you enter uni and post grad, it's from the beginning of education and you are forced constantly to prove
My point exactly. Not enough women study science and engineering, because in west it's not considered as cool/sophisticated as art/law.
No. I was told it wasn't for me by our teachers at the age of 7 while waiting in line for my turn to use the computer.
How do you explain this observation:https://twitter.com/VahidK/status/895790544923672577 …
Maybe in Iran girls aren't being told they can't or aren't good at things and having that tied to their gender identity conditioning.
