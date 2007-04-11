Was a Clinton/Podesta email incriminating? In the sense of the word that involves criminality? Which one specifically?
-
New conversation
-
-
.
@chrislhayes is lying The corruption of the DNC & the illegal acts by @johnpodesta & others would shock voters if reported R U a pedo Chris
-
If U didn't read Wikileaks then I am not going to do your homework 4 U or U can keep your head in the sand
@johnpodesta is a satanist pedo
-
Aw little pumpkin is unable to provide proof. Sad.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
It's almost like the news media is in total denial of the effort they spent in keeping those emails front & centre for those years.
-
Question: what did the emails say? To many voters didnt know or care.They just shouted lock her up like wild animals full of hate and fear.
-
This was my favorite leaked emailhttp://nymag.com/selectall/2016/07/leaked-dnc-email-eat-my-butt.html …
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Clinton email was not incriminating. Lest you forget that Chris. Even though I know how much you like Sanders, don't get it twisted.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
.
@chrislhayes By way of contrast, I think about this leaked Clinton email a lot.pic.twitter.com/vZacReBQbI
-
I can't. She's so amazing, and fully half eligible voters couldn't get off their asses to vote. It's disgusting beyond words. All of it.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Somebody tell that to Maggie Haberman at the NYT!pic.twitter.com/IjAXWW1WXR
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.