A tragic and significant historical marker.
-
New conversation
-
-
And since I'm a nobody I can say they should have evacuated everybody because they knew this data last week
-
It ramped so quickly, this is unprecedented. Why you think you are nobody? Checked your profile. Not a lot of tango dancing storm chasers.
-
"You can do amazing things if you don't care who takes credit for it." - A. Nobody
-
Did develop shockingly fast! from Tropical Depression to Cyclone to Hurricane Cat 1 --> Cat 3-4 in about 2 days http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/archive/2017/HARVEY.shtml …?
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
This is the only time I fucking hate purple rain
-
Your humor is needed in these dark times. Thank you.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
And at least 10 more inches of rain in the forecast…https://weather.com/weather/5day/l/USTX0617:1:US …
-
Plus the water that they're releasing from the reservoirs down Buffalo Bayou
-
what about the man made disaster that's coming to Texas in 2 days "The
@realDonaldTrump "
-
When a reporter asked if he had any words for the ppl of TX: “Good luck to everybody! They’re going to be safe. Good luck.”
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
But
@realDonaldTrump told you! there is not such thing as climate change! This must be an act of war from venezuela or korea
-
Or <put here a list of poor countries with resources to feed the weapon industry to be forgot after a few thousand millions been sold>
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Let us continue to pray for those in the path of Hurricane Harvey.
#TropicalStormHarvey #Harvey2017 #HarveyStorm #tropicalstorm
-
What do you mean "How's that gonna help" It's the least you could do! I'm sure that if you were caught in that, people would pray for you.
-
Actually, it IS the least you could do. More effective than praying is giving to the Red Cross or other responders to this crisis.
#Harvey
-
Yes, but prayer sends people to help. It is the least one could do. It's a simple act, kind of like smiling at someone can make their day
-
*citation added* :)
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.