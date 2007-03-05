Thank you so much President Obama for continuing to lead this nation and help out while the real president disappoints on many levels
You will go down in history as not only a great president but a great human being, father and husband
And I love Biden's Op-ed this morning.http://ir.net/news/politics/127067/joe-biden-just-wrote-scathing-attack-president-trump/ …
You and Joe have done more for this nation than any other administration in decades. Thank you Obama and Biden
America is only now realizing how great of a president you really were. Thank you for all you've done to make America Great.
I will be able to tell my children that I voted for you twice.
AMERICA WHEN DONALD TRUMP GETS IMPEACHEDpic.twitter.com/sZYqa7aB7D
I wish we had a president as presidential is you. We miss you.
You were always a president about action. Now we have a president who prefers to tweet.
I wish you could come back. Perhaps Joe Biden in 2020?http://ir.net/news/politics/127067/joe-biden-just-wrote-scathing-attack-president-trump/ …
DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT SONG IS LITpic.twitter.com/CgNTKVdh6c
The first presidential tweet since hurricane Harvey hit Texas. thank you sir. We miss you terribly.
And I think he purposely waits a while to give him time to make a statement first. We get nothing. Then
@BarackObama makes his statement.
Barrack Obama has a way of commanding respect simply by entering a room.. Trump can NEVER get that kind of respect... EVER!!!
Drives DJT crazier than anything else!!! He knows most Americans despise him & the world views him as a buffoon! That's why the rallies!
Does he though? He lives in his own bubble and his own staff provide him w/positive stories. IDK if he truly knows how much.
He knows..his jealousy of Obama shows in every part of his EOs...anything that Obama had a hand in, DT will try to dismantle &/or destroy!!
He should know. While traveling through Europe I was asked about DJT EVERY DAY, if we knew how awful he looked to the rest of the world!
