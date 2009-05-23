Despite Mexico is a poor Country, and despite the multiple economic limitations they were willing to help their neighbors, no matter howpic.twitter.com/hB4kHzE49N
-
New conversation
-
-
Just to clarify, Mexico is on the top 10-15 economies in the World. Big problem with income inequality, but not a poor country.
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
WTF? He re-demanded today?!? Holy Hell.
-
He gets more deranged by the minute. God help us all. Or Mexico. Mexico sounds like they'll help.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
someone who knows how to set up a site for donations to DM me.. we should all be donating to the Mexican org that is sending aid
-
It mentions Mexican government agencies, so probably their FEMA or Army equivalents, rather than NGOs. Could be wrong though.
-
México is an open country, maybe we're not at our "best", but this country is open. You should ask.
-
you guys deserve a better neighbor... pick a cooler country, take a vote, and I'll see what I can do
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Mexico is more of a friend/Ally to the US than our own President!
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
After Katrina hurricane Mexico sent over 200 Mexican´s Marines,60 Navy trucks and crossed the border to support American people in TXpic.twitter.com/loRT8rFa76
- 2 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.