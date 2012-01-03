Buy sheriff Clarke's book! No? You mean That won't help?
The power out means no AC to keep cool though it was hot af during Matthew till we got the generator
Fair enough, I forget there are places that get hot, I am in Scotland! You could also use it as toilet paper.
hate seeing a true disaster politicized based on comments on this thread
But it's politics that allowed homes to be built on flood plains and the destruction of buffer zone environment. Sad but true.
New Orleans is below sea level, it's just a geographical fact that isn't due to politics (Katrina)
Yes, but politics still shapes our cities and responses to natural disasters. There's no arguing that. So when something like Harvey happens
We should take a good hard look at the politics that shaped when went wrong and what went right. It's our duty.
We should have had these conversations before the disaster, especially since we have decades of data to plan.
Unprecedented in certain respects, but planning for hurricanes should be standard. We need to adapt to more extreme conditions.
-
Idk, but seems to me that, although difficult, evacuation should have been mandated, at least for areas already tested by TS Alison.
I personally would have left had our house been affected by Allison. That was the benchmark most people used. Problem is, it was 16 yrs ago
True. I was there too, and thinking that Houston is a very different place with people unfamiliar with how rapidly the city floods.
Sad there aren't city+county benchmarks. It strains me to think that data and knowledge was lost, and couldn't be mined for evac strategies.
So much research was lost in Allison. Flood Control has done a ton of work, but there's only so much, and plus so much construction since.
True, I understand and in no way being contentious. Surely this will be discussed after this disaster, and better systems be developed.
I didn't think you were. And hopefully! I think being in an old, established neighborhood helps us a lot too. New development is limited.
Helps to be in older neighborhoods. I lived near the Menil for four years, and some streets flooded, while others didn't during Alison.
