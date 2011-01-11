Guys! Nothing happend during the event.It was awesome. These girls were made fun of on Facebook, AFTER the comic conhttp://www.10news.com/entertainment/women-ridiculed-at-sri-lankas-comic-con …
Sadly the article is a bit misleading tbh. I missed it this year but the Con was a big success as far as I heard. FYI they look AMAZING!
Shameless clickbait
Facebook: Remove Facebook Pages & Groups that Ridicule & Objective Cosplayers & Artists - Sign the Pe... https://www.change.org/p/facebook-remove-facebook-pages-groups-that-ridicule-objective-cosplayers-artists?recruiter=13515548&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=autopublish.guest_form_reduction … via
Ridicule, why?
Comparing them to Gal Gadot, saying they are too skinny, asking them to "do something they are goot at"... you take a pick...
I can tweet some of those photos. But most of them are in my mother tongue. I don't think you'll understand
At the top - Supergirl before getting diabetes At the bottom - After getting diabetespic.twitter.com/8q5ENp9Pxh
Ridiculed for what??? I don't understand humans sometimes... well most times honestly.
That's some damn good cosplay, looks like they busted their butts to put it together. No reason ridicule them. This is getting ridiculous
some people think that if a cosplayer doesn't look 100% exactly like the character that they shouldn't even bother, its bullshit
Many of them never would cosplay themselves too -__- wearing your heart on your sleeve like this takes guts
I *attempted* to cosplay once. Not for me, so anyone who Cosplays already gets my respect.
