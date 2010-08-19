You're better than this, John. No one is to blame for this. Not even Trump.
-
New conversation
-
-
Trump is definitely to blame for hawking a dirty cop’s book during the worst natural disaster in recent memory though.
-
I'd be interested in knowing what Obama tweeting during April 27, 2011, when 300+ tornadoes ripped through the south...
-
What does Obama have to do with any of this? So, if Obama did something wrong, we should just all do it wrong?
-
But that's what idiots do. Always revert to Obama, like the morons that they are.
-
It's not about reverting to Obama. It's about pointing out hypocrisy of the highest order.
-
BUT YOU DIDN'T EVEN SHOW A BAD OBAMA TWEET TO PROVE THIS POINT SHRKKFRJGSIDKOWHSVS!!!;!(&)&@/@'snrissjhfjdjid
-
No. And don't have to. My point isn't to prove one worse than the other. I asked a question to which, no answer was given.Just name calling
- 12 more replies
-
New conversation
-
He's already signed the disaster declaration. Nothing else he can do at the moment.https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2017/08/25/Trump-signs-Texas-hurricane-disaster-declaration/5371503671546/ …
-
When his country is suffering it's inappropriate to tweet about his upcoming camp rally, his ratings, and a book about a psycho sheriff!
-
Obama wouldn't have been tweeting. He'd go on TV to speak to the nation and reassure all of us Texans who are facing this tragedy.
-
Speaking would have helped. Would have known he had our back & understood our fears. I have just left my hm. Don't know my future.
-
I'm sorry you have to leave your home. He did make comments ahead of storm to reassure govt had our backs. He backed it up with action by
-
coordinating with Governor, signing declaration so everything is ready to go when able to rebuild. I read he is trying 2 come 2 TX Tuesday.
- 5 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Maybe you will have time to read it betw clearing out your destroyed belongings & filling out that FEMA paperwork.
-
Awesome idea! Could use like bricks w/ orange Play Doh as mortar. Like the way you think, girl!
#houstonflooding
-
That flood water isn't going to drain itself!
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.