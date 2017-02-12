Or people who killed themselves in what Arpaio called a "concentration camp," and what others might call an attempt at "ethnic cleansing"
Pardon motives? I suspect: Court alt-right votes, test water for more pardons, encourage loyalty, signal Mueller targets (fear not/be quiet)
@SpeakerRyan @SenMajLdr You must decide which direction you want to lead our country to: totalitarianism or democracy. #ImpeachTrump
Really like following u, but now have that story on TL, where can't get it off unless I unfollow. Pls think 2X before posting cruelty.
I think we have 2 confront cruelty but understand ur view. It'll be pushed down in the feed soon, but no hard feelings if u need to unfollow
Nope, DEF not unfollowing. Just go up&down my TL a lot & unfortunately can read paragraphs at glance. Hope there IS hell for people like him
Thank you. But no problem. And, since you're obviously online right now, THANK YOU for your work, and for taking an ethical stand against DT
How was he not convicted years earlier ? So many abuses of fed law, States protect criminals they agree with
I lived in AZ. In the beginning he was a cartoon character. Then power took over and he was a force to fear.
That is a very unfair characterization of Arpaio when it comes to animals. He loved dogs and did a lot to help them.
Almost as awful as that story is anyone saying that was an "unfair characterization." It's so bad it's practically laughable.
OJ Simpson loved people and did many things to help them. His killing of two people is an unfair characterization
So did at least one of his deputies
