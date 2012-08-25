For people fact-checking this tweet: 1. This pic is from July 9, 2013, Tampa, FL. Photo by Joey Mole 2. The Earth never said that.
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
-
D'aaawwww thanks Steph!
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
-
Well you aren't the first or the last. I swear like 1/2 of the "Charlottesville" pics are from other rallies. Freaking Twitter.
- 1 more reply
-
AUSTRALIA: .. you need to warm up?pic.twitter.com/kiKv60DDhKThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
bahahaha... 'cause those things never loose suction.
-
Tweet unavailable
-
Tweet unavailable
-
I am the Master of Typos. I have raised it to an art form. All other contenders can go home.
-
Tweet unavailable
-
I aim to please. (I literally typed that "I am to please" and caught it before hitting reply)
- 1 more reply
-
-
I imagine that's how serious sharknado shit starts.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Meanwhile in Arizona.....oh and my house was right under that. Good times.pic.twitter.com/GLP9uCiyjf
-
It's like the cloud is on a road trip, drinking a gallon of Gatorade, and all of a sudden just HAS TO PEE OMG then stops and relieves itself
-
Funny description because this was also taken here in AZ and I always think it looks like the cloud is just farting dust. Lol.pic.twitter.com/HrSppt4WN6
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.