beside the point rn but we really don't talk enough about how this guy only has a job bc his dad started the magazine, imo
With actual facts and legitimate sources state what Sharif Joe Arpaio did illegally. Ready... GO
Have you verified any of that at all scout? Keep in mind feelings aren't proof in court of law
I'm from Arizona kid, I've seen that BS before you posted it as "fact"
No need to have anything other than words with regards to the noise you bring.
-Manning's sentence was commuted. To gain the LGBTQ vote. -Manning violated the espionage act. -Manning placed US citizens' lives in danger
-arpaio violated the US constitution -arpaio was responsible for the actual deaths of us citizens
The knee jerk reaction of conservative journalists to pounce on any form of "equivalency".
there's crime on "many sides, MANY SIDES!!" .. for shame.. all of this.. :(
Editor doesn't even recognize difference between commute and pardon. But read the responses he gave to people pointing difference out!
@jpodhoretz Great tweet, other than getting all the facts wrong, then doubling down instead of apologizing! Very Trump of you.
Thank you for helping
@jpodhoretz with those things called facts
Arpaio hadn't even been sentenced yet, had he? He was convicted, Trump said "Nope!" and he walked free.
