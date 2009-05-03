With this admin, is it better vacant?
New conversation
trust me it's better to have the deputies with Ph. D.'s running things than the clowns they would dig up
I can't shake the feeling that DJT will be tweeting about this being a bigger hurricane than any during the Obama administration
He meant from Muslim-caused hurricanes.
My message to Trumpers.
Government small enough you can drown it in the storm surge.
Trump's brain: Vacant
New conversation
Mark my words..he will mobilize the US Army + Coast Guard and the TX Gov will call up the National Guard to do the work of FEMA...
Because there is no FEMA ? trump will only do nothing but take credit for any good done
New conversation
-
I guess they are better off with nobody than with whoever he would appoint
He's probably still looking for someone who doesn't believe in hurricanes.
New conversation
-
Sort of makes "You're doing a great job, Brownie," pale in comparison. At least Dubya had Brownie.
#Resist #Trump #Ignorance
Remember when they were saying Dubya was "just like Hitler". Kinda quaint now, isn't it?
"Very presidential"
To which "you" was he referring, I wonder?

New conversation
-
Maybe
@POTUS can capitalize on #HurricaneHarvey by a handing out MAGA hats in Texas for 49 seconds
Goes to the one incapable of detecting satire.
