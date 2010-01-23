But it's also kind of fun to fantasize about a world where "time" includes not just the hour and minute, but latitude and longitude, too.
This is an AWESOME chart. I’m going to add it to http://yourcalendricalfallacyis.com
I hadn't seen your site before. My head hurts.
Amazing!, May I use this on a talk I have on Java 8 DateTime API?
Of course! I think it's literally from the Wikipedia page on timezones
I highly recommend the PBS series "How We Got To Now." The 'Time' episode is one I tell fellow devs to watch.http://www.pbs.org/video/pbs-indies-time-1/
It's important to recognize that < 1850 things moved slowly. Prior to the train there wasn't a need for synchronization across distances.
There's an old
@spolsky post about time APIs (always a bit ugly) and his first review with Bill Gates. A fun read:https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2006/06/16/my-first-billg-review/
And in Bristol (UK in case there is another) the Exchange clock has two minute hands: London time and Bristol time...
Just wait until we add other planets, solarsystems and galaxies. That's when time really gets fun... and UTC is no longer universal...
If colonizing the planets is what it will take to make leap seconds stop messing with the epoch, I'm all for it.
Time zones are fine. It is daylight savings times that are the devil.
i'm also getting joy out of the fact that Sac mattered more than SF (or anywhere else in CA)
Amazing they'd still be doing this so far into the telegraph era.
