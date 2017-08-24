The ban on transgender servicemembers isn't just discriminatory, it's disruptive to our military&counterproductive to our nat'l security
If Pres Trump enacts this ban, then those in Congress who oppose this discrimination must pass legislation to prevent it from taking effect
MAGA A USA where there is a place for everyone. Where the rich and (socially) poor live and work with each other and for each other.
Where everyone feels at home, feels understood, and where no-one ever needs to feel lost.
I'm so proud you're my senator.
Agreed. Intelligent. Reasonable. Honorable.
At VA Dr's be like drugs are bad for you, but we need to heavily medicate you???
Thank you, Senator, for all you've done!
And thank you, Senator, for all your service to our country! You have set a very high bar for all of us!
So true. As a retired ER nurse I have worked alongside and on every possible type/color/faith of persons. It just doesn't matter. Help all.
I was just glad that they were there!! Doing a hard and selflessness job because they want to help people! Thanks to all of you! Thankful!
I thank you for your service, sacrifice, and advocacy for what is right.
And as a former Hospital Corpsman I didn't care if my Marines were gay, straight, trans, or anything else. I was there to save them.
