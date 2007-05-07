-
I love the guy who is spitting game at Tony the Tiger and also fluent in Calvinism. I want to be him.
I know, his sentence was seriously complex and exceptionally well crafted.
No one is saying companies aren't allowed to advertise, it is just ridiculous that twitter protects them from a bad joke when it...
... does very little to protect individuals for actual threats and abuse
Guy in article did; it's common for ppl to claim Free Speech or Ads W/o Consent when don't understand TOU. But also Twitter sucks.pic.twitter.com/pbJ9j3XWAC
Apologies you are right he did, the point still stands though; abuse a corporation and get punished, abuse people and it’s “just an opinion”
Corporations are people, my friend. And they get better protections than women and minorities.
Agreed on the lucid thought. But that first panel, "without my consent"?? Total B-S. You consent to it when you use Twitter.
#TermsOfService
Something being in a ToS doesn't make it moral, ethical, or legally binding. Corps count on users being unable to afford challenge in court.
For a service provided for free?? You're serious with this garbage?? Anyone who doesn't like ads on Twitter can stop using it. Simple math.
I agree that Twitter needs to fund itself somehow. That's beside my point about ToS.
it's that
@KenyonCollege education at work, baby
Who edits the Bulletin? This should go in the overheard section for sure
As Professor Mason would say...we'll take that under advisement.
Not under...advertisement?
