I keep asking myself why Trump is so intent on banning transgenders from service. Only reason that I can come up with is he doesn't like 'em
Transgender are banned bc the most important thing for the military is mission readiness and those undergoing treatment can't deploy
Trump is not offering that as a reason, though. He says the cost of treatment is too high, which has been proven to be a flawed argument.
This is beyond shameful. To treat people who are putting their lives on the line for their country like this is...well...deplorable.
Deeply sorry for your family. Hopi g the best scenario for you all.
Logan was not part of my family. I rec'ved tweet 4 prayer. 2 his family & Allow me, i'm behalf of a grateful nation Thx 4 UR service!
You do realize that every President including most of Obama's tenure banned them as well right. Obama gave into the snowflakes
So we have one "snowflake" and one "libtard". Throw in an "SJW" and you'll have a Yahtzee!
The U.S. military isn't a petri dish for experimenting with social engineering. Good decision by
@POTUS and his Generals.
I'm not sure you understand what an experiment is. Or social engineering. I'm sure that's a long list, though.
Of course this is a game to you and doesn't mean anything except the chance to hate people for fun. You're the epitome of a sociopath.
