Wow. That’s surprising considering iOS won’t let apple news links work on my phone because I uninstalled the Apple News app.
Yup. That’s dumb. But at least Apple News is a standalone app, unlike Google search.
Is it specific for Google AMP? Maybe it just gets the canonical URL from the page source?
Technically, Reading List does fetch the canonical URL. I noticed this on my website when I forgot to set up canonical URLs
I don't understand why this is a good thing, why don't people like AMP?
Pretty much everything
@gruber said herehttps://daringfireball.net/linked/2017/01/17/schreiber-amp …
But that's a problem for the publishers, not the consumers. Assuming AMP is still faster, why wouldn't the consumer want AMP?
One major downside for amp is that it is hard to screen, from a security perspective. All AMP traffic looks the same, some go to malware
Very few people, however, will block all AMP traffic, as doing so is not easy without blocking lots of other Google content
I'm surprised an AMP content blocker hasn't shown up by now.
God, I'd instantly install it
But they have no problem adding an intermediate link for things shared out of their News app.
Because it goes back to the News app, where they assume people want to read it.
Not if I’m sending it to someone who’s on their computer or Android. Don’t agree w/ that choice. They just want traffic, analytics, & ad rev
Apple News links redirect to the article on non-iOS devices if the publisher configures properly. Example:https://news.apple.com/A-oPQmJNfTyi9oHKs1xCY3w …
Yes but my point is it shouldn’t do that. It’s for them to grab the analytics data and I can’t see what I’m clicking/tapping on.
That’s such an odd and pedantic thing to be upset about that I don’t even know how to argue it. Oh, I know: 1. Apple doesn’t care about that
data as much as you think and 2. the share text has the article title and publisher in it, not to mention that short linking isn’t new
I’m not sitting here pissed off or anything. I just find it interesting that people are patting Apple’s back by getting rid of AMP links.
